State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 465 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 2,263.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 16.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GKOS. Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.42.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $288,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,707.36. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,380.18. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GKOS opened at $157.97 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $83.90 and a twelve month high of $163.71. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.16.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

