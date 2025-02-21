State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 13,688 Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Talen Energy by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $999,988,155.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,475,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,188,115.45. This trade represents a 43.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Talen Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:TLN opened at $236.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.07. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $258.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10.

TLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.10.

Talen Energy Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

