State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,127,000 after acquiring an additional 31,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,154,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 291,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Down 0.3 %

DIOD stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 1.31. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $162,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,466,219.88. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $46,513.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,461. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,680 shares of company stock worth $262,267. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

