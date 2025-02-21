State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,199 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,895 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,086 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $71.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,410.18. This trade represents a 4.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $45,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,762.40. This represents a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,980 shares of company stock valued at $165,988 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

