State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRBG. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 121,956,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,837,963,376.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,282,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,584,743.74. The trade was a 48.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:CRBG opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.