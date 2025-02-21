State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 197 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Crane by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Crane by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Crane by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Crane by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Crane from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

In other Crane news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $392,011.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,354.48. This trade represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CR stock opened at $171.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.39 and a 200-day moving average of $160.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12 month low of $118.48 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

