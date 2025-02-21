State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 200 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPXC. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 30.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 65.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 132.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,279,000 after buying an additional 68,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $146.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $183.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti downgraded SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.50.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

