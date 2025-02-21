State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,138 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Creative Planning grew its stake in ExlService by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ExlService

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,554,781.60. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,779. The trade was a 28.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.