State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 468 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,067,000 after buying an additional 3,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,530,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,061,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Etsy by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,827,000 after buying an additional 850,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,527,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,583,000 after buying an additional 522,111 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Etsy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Etsy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Etsy to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Etsy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.08.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.81. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $852.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.37 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Etsy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $83,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,437.32. This represents a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

