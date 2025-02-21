State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 47,791 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,487 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 47,791 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,865.80. The trade was a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Melius Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

