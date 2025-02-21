State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,893 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Doximity by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 324.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Doximity by 441.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $75.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.39. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $85.21.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,463.20. The trade was a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

