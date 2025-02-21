State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 745 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,907,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,289,908,000 after acquiring an additional 406,287 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,126,000 after acquiring an additional 577,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 192,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,052,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Crocs by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 184,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,227,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Down 1.9 %

Crocs stock opened at $108.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.25 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average of $118.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Get Our Latest Report on CROX

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.