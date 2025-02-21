State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 363,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,034,000 after buying an additional 68,137 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,866,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Badger Meter by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 331,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,462,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Badger Meter by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,187,000 after buying an additional 17,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Down 1.1 %

BMI opened at $217.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.73. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.87 and a 52 week high of $239.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.75.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

