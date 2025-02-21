Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 735 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,437 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.5% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

TSLA opened at $354.40 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $402.14 and a 200 day moving average of $311.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 173.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

