Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.97.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

