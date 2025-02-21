Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

