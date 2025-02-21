Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 10,360 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 344,679 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 149,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 61,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 189,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,729 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $38.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $38.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

