Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 20,368 Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 601.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCSL stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.93 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 328.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

