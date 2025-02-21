Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 48,275 Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 32,467 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,602,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,174,000 after buying an additional 1,645,919 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 172,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 91,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UEC shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Uranium Energy stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 1.88. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

