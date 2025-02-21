Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 562 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Southern by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,170 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $100,503.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,592,958.70. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Jeffrey Peoples sold 14,540 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,296. This represents a 52.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $65.99 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average is $86.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Southern had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

