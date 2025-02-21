Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 14,393 VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,999,000 after purchasing an additional 376,034 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 367,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,454,000.

SMB stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

