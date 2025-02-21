Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 17,735 Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HNDL. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.1272 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

