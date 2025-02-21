Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $288.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.00 and a 52 week high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

