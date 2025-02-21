Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA opened at $442.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.73. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $376.14 and a 12-month high of $451.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

