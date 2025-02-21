Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 93.5% in the third quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $132.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $112.74 and a 52-week high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.