Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,024.54 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $938.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $815.63. The stock has a market cap of $438.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.