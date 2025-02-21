Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,381 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $36,500,000 after purchasing an additional 197,191 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,746 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AIQ opened at $42.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $42.78. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -29.41%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.