Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $257,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 32,115.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $355.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $266.99 and a 1-year high of $358.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.79 and a 200 day moving average of $332.44.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.