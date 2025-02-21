Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $258,000 in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 503.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

