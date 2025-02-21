Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $374,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,528 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,537.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,571,000 after buying an additional 5,629,006 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,185,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,383,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,274,000 after buying an additional 4,194,213 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after buying an additional 1,885,559 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,504,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,706,000 after buying an additional 1,335,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,386.24. This represents a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $178,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,905. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.6 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

