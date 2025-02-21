Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 48,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

ING Groep Stock Performance

NYSE ING opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.46. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

ING Groep Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.