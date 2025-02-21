Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $434,000 Investment in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12,150.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 701,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,415,000 after purchasing an additional 696,231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,859,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,881,000 after purchasing an additional 343,844 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,758,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,397,000. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,535,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $75.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average is $77.14. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $58.99 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

