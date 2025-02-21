Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,718,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 14,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.09.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.