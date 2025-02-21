Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

