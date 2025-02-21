Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Oceanside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 92,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

