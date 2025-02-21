Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.3% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 821.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 277.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $79,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.22.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.9 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $214.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.35 and its 200 day moving average is $193.15. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $242.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

