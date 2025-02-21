Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 87.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 54,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 102,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

