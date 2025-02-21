Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases 912 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,510,827,000 after buying an additional 15,221,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,546,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,239,000 after purchasing an additional 83,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,236,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $231.07 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $192.87 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

