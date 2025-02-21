Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,290,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AHR opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -58.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -208.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

