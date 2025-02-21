Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,408 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 299.8% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,531 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Glj Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.27 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.68.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CLF stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.96.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

