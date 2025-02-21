Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPFF. MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 555,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter.
Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of SPFF opened at $9.30 on Friday. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52.
Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Company Profile
The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
