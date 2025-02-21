Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $93.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.03. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

