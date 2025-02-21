Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 21,135 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,142,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $368,650,000 after acquiring an additional 618,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after acquiring an additional 28,803 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter worth $34,151,000. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter worth $28,252,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after acquiring an additional 32,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.81. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 25.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

