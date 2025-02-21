Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $45.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.81%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

