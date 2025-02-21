Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Raises Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 800,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 71,644 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 104,016 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 139,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 26,174 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1,967.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,462,000 after buying an additional 3,012,711 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.31 per share, with a total value of $106,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,238. This represents a 11.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $248,910 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

