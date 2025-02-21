Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 1,473 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 90,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 1,354,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,436,000 after purchasing an additional 56,678 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 162,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.75. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

