Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 333 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $412,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,739,000 after purchasing an additional 154,743 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $293.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.37. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.92 and a one year high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.