Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 437 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $132,323,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Shopify by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,657,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Shopify by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 342,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,409,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Shopify from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shopify from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

SHOP stock opened at $123.19 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.66.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

