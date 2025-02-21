Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 623 Shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.21% of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $243,000.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLR stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $50.82 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

