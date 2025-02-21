Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 766 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 216,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SCHE opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

